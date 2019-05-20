5/20/2019
'Chip 'N' Dale: Rescue Rangers' Movie In The Works From Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer
Disney did some weird things with their characters in the late '80s and '90s, but it led to some good cartoons as part of the afternoon block. One of my favorites was Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which saw the famous chipmunk pair open up a detective agency. The show only lasted for three seasons but its influence has been long, and now we're going to see it on the big screen in a movie from an unexpected director.
A live-action/CGI Rescue Rangers movie is in the works, and behind the camera will be Akiva Schaffer. If the name is familiar it's probably because you know him as one-third of Lonely Island along with Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone. The film will be written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who will be giving it a "meta" and "self-referential" spin. Sounds a lot like what Schaffer and Lonely Island did with the underrated Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. Expect his Rescue Rangers to resemble Fox's Alvin & the Chipmunks films.
Disney has been planning this for years, and previously had Robert Rugan on as writer/director.
Interestingly, the whole detective agency angle won't be used in the movie which dampens chances I finally get to see Gadget Hackenwrench, by far the coolest Rescue Rangers character, in a movie. Perhaps Disney should consider a whole cinematic universe that includes Darkwing Duck and TailSpin? [THR]