5/13/2019
Charlize Theron Reveals The 'Wonder Woman' Role She Wanted No Part Of
Recently, Charlize Theron revealed that she had turned down a role in 2017's Wonder Woman, and considering she looks like a towering Amazon herself, the natural assumption was that she was up to play Diana herself. Well, not so fast. While some were shocked that she would turn down a role in DC's blockbuster film, perhaps knowing who she was really up for will explain why.
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Theron revealed that she wasn't actually in contention to play Wonder Woman, but someone much older...
"I did not turn the role of Wonder Woman down. This is a great example of how Hollywood slaps you in the face when you start aging. So somebody had said to me, 'There's action on this thing, Wonder Woman, we just want to make you aware of it,' and I was like, 'I'm not familiar with it, I mean, what does Wonder Woman do?'"
She continued, "And then this person said, 'No, it's for Wonder Woman's mom.' It's fine. It was the defining moment where I crossed over. And I wasn't fully aware of it."
Ooof, that had to hurt. To be fair, Theron has done her share of action since then, including Atomic Blonde and The Fate of the Furious, the latter possibly spinning her character Cipher off into her own movie. At the "old" age of 43 we can justifiably say Theron is more than just one of the top female action stars working today, she's one of the best actresses, period. I still hope she gets her shot at a superhero movie someday, but clearly it won't have anything to do with Wonder Woman.