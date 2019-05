Charlize Theron May Be Getting Her Own 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff

It may not be Marvel or, but Universal'sfranchise is a money-making machine that just won't quit. It could always be bigger, and we've seen an expansion with thespinoff featuring stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Turns out that might be the template going forward, as a new rumor says another of the franchise's top names could be getting their own movie.According to THR , Universal really wants to expandto Marvel-esque proportions, and part of that plan is giving Charlize Theron's villainous character Cipher her own movie...The character Cipher was introduced inas a cyber-terrorist who blackmails Dom into working against his "family". It was one of the most nonsensical stories they've had yet, but the film made $1.2B so nobody cares.You may recall earlier this year Vin Diesel responded to criticism from co-star Michelle Rodriguez by confirming writers for an all-female Fast & the Furious movie . Those writers are Nicole Perlman (), Lindsey Beer (), and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (). There's a good chance this is the same project, but until we know more it's too early to say.Interestingly, Theron recently appeared on(via IOL ) and claimed to be totally in the dark about her future in the franchise...That was specifically about, however, not about a possible Cipher spinoff. Perhaps she knew more than she was letting on?Next up iswhich opens on August 2nd.was recently moved to May 22nd 2020.