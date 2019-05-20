'Brightburn' Final Trailer: Horror Gets A Supervillain Origin

For obvious reasons, the superhero horroris being marketed as the latest film fromanddirector James Gunn. Of course, he's got a rabid fanbase who love his work Marvel work, not to mention his horror films such as. But this isn't actually his movie, as it's directed by David Yarovesky from a script by Gunn's siblings Brian and Mark.Brightburn is still one of the most intriguing projects of the year because of its potential to unite the comic book and horror genres. The "What If...?" style story leans heavy on the Superman origin in following an alien being who crashlands on our planet, is taken in by a warm, caring family, but turns to evil rather than good. Here's the synopsis:Starring Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, and David Denman,opens May 24th.