Box Office: 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' Catches Record-Breaking $58M, 'Avengers: Endgame' Still #1

1.- $63M/$723.4Mfinally faced some real competition this week, and took a steep 57% drop in its third week of release. Still, that was enough for $63M and $723M stateside, good for the fourth largest third-weekend total ever. Worldwide it has amassed $2.4B and yep,'s $2.7B is very much in sight.2. review )- $58MThe aforementioned "competition" was, which had an absolutely electric $58M debut. That's good for the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie, topping 2001's$47M. This is the second big bite of the franchise apple following 1999's hit, which opened with $31M on its way to $85M domestic and $163M globally. The live-action/CGI hybrid features the voice of Ryan Reynolds as the popular Pikachu, doing his best Sherlock Holmes impression. Warner Bros. employed a two-pronged strategy in marketing it, which I think was smart. On the one hand, Reynold was perfect in playing it up as a kid-friendly version of. On the other, the sheer volume of Pokemon in the trailers was perfect for the spot 'em/catch 'em crowd who love the games. It was a bit softer overseas than expected, but overall the film has $170M worldwide.3. review )- $13.5MThe Anne Hathaway/Rebel Wilson crime caperopened with a mediocre $13.5M. A remake of 1980s comedy, it doesn't do much to separate itself from the prior movie, although to be honest, I'm not sure that one was beloved enough to matter to potential audiences. Doubtful too many people were angry about the remake to stay home, is what I mean. On the other hand, you'd almost rather there be outrage than disinterest, which is what seems to have happened in this case.4.- $6.6M/$20.9M5.- $6.1M/$19.7M6. review )- $5.1MThe Diane Keaton cheerleader comedymay be from the same producers as last year's hit, but they are not in the same league. A mere $5.1M weekend is all it could manage, compared to's $13.5M on the way to $68M overall.may stick it out for a while because many older-skewing films tend to do that, but it won't do enough to cheer about.7.- $3.9M/$14.2M8.- $2.4M/$37.1M9. review )- $2.1MMaybe Fox Searchlight should've hired Peter Jackson to direct, their underwhelming biopic of theauthor? Nicholas Hoult stars as J.R.R. Tolkien with Lily Collins as his wife Edith, and frankly, this was never going to be a hit, even with the trailers teasing Balrogs on the WWWI battlefield where the writer fought. It's a fairly standard drama that tics all the boxes but does nothing exceptional, once again proving that perhaps there should be less focus on authors and more on the work they produced.10.- $1.8M/$423.7M