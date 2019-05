Box Office: 'John Wick 3' Takes Out 'Avengers: Endgame' With $57M Debut

1. review )- $57MSomething had to take out, and who better than the Baba Yaga himself,opened with a whopping $57M domestic, a dollar amount roughly equal to the film's body count. This is the second-biggest opening weekend ever for star Keanu Reeves, behind 2003's, back when we thought that movie would be tight. What makes this debut more impressive is that it's an extremely violent R-rated movie with a star who skews a bit older. Even themovies, which had Liam Neeson breaking bones with reckless abandon, were rated PG-13. So what we're seeing here is a franchise on the upswing. The firstopened in 2014 with $14M, but rode a wave of good reviews and buzz to $88M worldwide, about half of that stateside. The sequel arrived three years later and opened with $30M on the way to $171M globally. Already it looks as if Chapter 3 will top that, and the next film, which is inevitable at this point, should do even better.2.- $29.4M/$770.8MWith $770M domestic,has surpassed the $760M haul ofto be the second highest-grossing movie in U.S. history. It's still a good stretch away from' $937M, and chances are it won't even come close. Worldwide,'s $2.5B trailsby $200M, and may fall just short of surpassing it.3.- $24.8M/$94MPikachu couldn't keep the electricity going for another week, but $24M and a 56% drop isn't too terrible.now has $94M domestic and an impressive $206M worldwide, banking on the franchise's international appeal. At this rate, it'll pass 2001'sto become the highest-grossing video game movie in U.S. history. Sorry, Angelina.4.- $8MThis week people chose to watch dogs maim and kill, or be the impetus for revenge, inthan go on a spiritual quest in. The sequel to 2017'sopened with just $8M, less than half of its predecessor which four-legged it out to $205M worldwide, a third of that domestic. I barely remember seeing any promos for this one, and while it should be obvious didn't put two-and-two together that it was a sequel.Ultimately, this may have been the wrong weekend to open as there wasn't much room for newbies.5.- $6M/$23.1M6.- $4M/$28M7.- $3.4M/$25.7MI still can't believe this terrific film with two of today's biggest stars in Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, is getting beat by8. review )- $2.6MIt was a downright disastrous start for, the romance drama which stars's Yara Shahidi and's Charles Melton as the children of immigrants who fall in love a day before she's due to be deported. It's a smart, beautifully-shot film and another feather in the cap ofdirector Ry Russo-Young. But I think too many dismissed it as just another flaky young adult movie, rather than appreciating its timeliness and cultural representation. Not that those things should be automatic draws, but certainly better than $2.6M.9.- $2M/$10M10.- $1.6M/$17.2M