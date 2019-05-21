'Booksmart' Red Band Trailer: Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut Gives Zero F*cks

Annapurna have done a bang-up job marketing Olivia Wilde's high school comedy,. While I had feared it would get walloped this week by Disney's(To be fair, it still might), it now seems to have set itself for success either as some clever counterprogramming or as a future cult classic. The buzz for this film has been off the charts, and although my review can't go up for a few days I will say I agree with everything being said about it.A new red band trailer has dropped, unnecessarily I think, giving us one final look at the film which stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as bookish high school seniors who realize all of their hard work didn't get them any special treatment. The kids they perceived as losers all got into the same exclusive schools, so the girls decide to cram four years' worth of partying into a single night. Basically, it's Superbad from a female perspective and that really counts for something, especially in the way they talk about sex and other frank topics.Puton your must-see list for this week. The film marks Wilde's directorial debut, and co-stars Skyler Gisondo, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Jessica Williams, Billie Lourd, and Jason Sudeikis. Check out the trailer below plus the movie's first six minutes.