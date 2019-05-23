'Bond 25' To Stay In Production As Daniel Craig Undergoes Ankle Surgery

007 is going under the knife. A few weeks ago we learned of an ankle injury suffered by Daniel Craig on the set of the upcoming James Bond film. Turns out, he was hurt bad enough that it will require surgery. That's the bad news, but there is some good to go along with it.
At the time of the injury, reports were that the Jamaica shoot would be delayed, but as it turns out that won't be the case. The official Bond Twitter account sets the record straight, confirming Craig's injury and that he will need to undergo a couple weeks of rehab. During that time production on Bond 25 will continue, so no delays necessary.
This is good news for a production that has had its share of problems and doesn't need anymore. Beyond the whole Danny Boyle debacle there have been stories of problems with the screenplay, with everyone from Craig to director Cary Fukunaga to pinch-hitting writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking reworking the script on a daily basis. Hopefully this gives them a little time to get everything sorted out.
Bond 25 opens in April 2020.
