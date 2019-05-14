5/14/2019
'Bond 25' Filming Reportedly Suspended After Daniel Craig Injury
Add physical injury to the list of problems plaguing Bond 25. After reports of script problems turning production into a "shit show", now comes word from The Sun that filming has been suspended due to an ankle injury suffered by Daniel Craig while shooting in Jamaica. Filming had been set to continue at Pinewood Studios in London.
The source says, 'He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.'
This is just the latest problem for the 25th James Bond movie, which just began shooting weeks ago, a full four years after Spectre hit theaters. It began with a lot of will he/won't he over Cragi's return to the 007 role. He eventually returned, joined by Danny Boyle as the film's director. He eventually left after his story idea, supposedly a plan to kill off 007, was thrown out, leading to delays until Cary Fukunaga came aboard. Recently it was reported of on-set chaos as multiple hands, including Craig, Fukunaga, and incoming writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, have been scrambling to finish a script that had already been rewritten.
It's unclear how long filming will be delayed, but Craig has reportedly been to a specialist already. Since taking over as Bond with 2005's Casino Royale, the actor has sustained multiple injuries. He's torn muscles, had teeth knocked out, and 2015's Spectre saw him undergo surgery to repair an injured knee. Playing 007 has definitely taken a toll. No wonder he's always reluctant to come back.
Bond 25 opens April 8th 2020.