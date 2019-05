'Blinded By The Light' Trailer: The Sounds Of Bruce Springsteen Power This Sundance Favorite

Emerging from Sundance with some of the best reviews and potential to be a surprise box office hit was. Those who saw the film in Park City couldn't stop raving about the nostalgic rock drama which centers on a British teen who gets through the '80s with the help of some good ol' Bruce Springsteen music. So what makes this movie any different from a million others with a similar idea?offers a different view on the familiar story, as the central character is Pakistani teen Javed, who in 1987 England faces intolerance and economic depression. It's the latest film from director Gurinder Chadha, who turned a previous exploration of Pakistani identity into a cultural phenomenon with. She may have another film just like it on her hands.Here's the synopsis:You know I very rarely refer you to critics outside of our little site here, but there's nobody I trust more than Joblo.com's Chris Bumbray who absolutely swore by this film at Sundance. You should definitely check out his rave review opens on August 14th.