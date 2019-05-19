'Black Widow' May Take Place Between 'Civil War' And 'Infinity War'

Everything we've heard about the upcoming Black Widow film has suggested it to be a prequel that will follow her training to be a Russian spy, and perhaps see one of her earliest missions. The events of Avengers: Endgame seemed to support that idea, as well. But you know what they say about assumptions, and a new rumor that reportedly springs straight from Endgame co-star Sebastian Stan claims we were wrong the whole time.
The rumor comes from a convention attendee (via MCU Exchange) who claims Stan told the audience that Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.
Of course, we don't know if this is true or not unless somebody posts a video or quote from Stan, but let's take it at face value. If true, this would set the story during a time when the Avengers have just split over the Sokovia Accords. We would get to see what Natasha and Cap were doing while their Secret Avengers were off on the run, before we reconnect with them during Avengers: Infinity War. We've seen very little of the Accords' impact on the MCU since they were introduced, and maybe that's part of the reason why Marvel wants to explore that time period. They just sorta moved past it because of Thanos' arrival.
So we'll see if this pans out. Stan would likely appear in a movie set during this time period, so he would know the details. I'm just not convinced he would spill the beans like that because it goes against what Marvel typically does.
Black Widow will be directed by Cate Shortland and is expected to open in May 2020.
holy shit!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pb6qNb0jL7— 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 (@rvmanova) May 17, 2019