'Beats' Trailer: Anthony Anderson Rises Above The Noise In Netflix's Hip-Hop Coming-Of-Age Drama

The last time a major musical drama tackled the issue of gang violence and police brutality the result was Spike Lee's underrated. Now it's Netflix who are taking a crack at it with their upcoming film,, which combines hip-hop and coming-of-age drama to tackle a subject that is, sadly, more prominent than ever.Directed by Chris Robinson, who has directed numerous music videos as well as the film rap-based drama, the film centers on a Chicago kid who has endured his share of violence and withdrawn from the outside world. He copes by making beats in his apartment, which draws the attention of his school security guard, who takes the boy under his wing. Beats is led by newcomer Khalil Everage and black-ish star Anthony Anderson. They're joined by Uzo Aduba, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Dreezy, Paul Walter Hauser, and Dave East.Here's the synopsis: In this coming-of-age drama, a reclusive teenage musical prodigy (Khalil Everage) forms an unlikely friendship with a down-on-his-luck high school security guard (Anthony Anderson). United by their mutual love of hip hop, they try to free each other from the demons of their past and break into the city’s music scene. Directed by Chris Robinson (ATL, “The New Edition Story”), BEATS features Everage in his feature film debut and co-stars Uzo Aduba and Emayatzy Corinealdi. BEATS is the ultimate ode to Chicago’s South Side, and its long history of creating music that forms the city’s beating heart.Netflix will debuton June 19th.