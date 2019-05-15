'Batman: Hush' Trailer: The Dark Knight Faces A Specter From His Past

While I'm no fan of the work of comic book writer-turned-Marvel TV exec Jeph Loeb, he and Jim Lee created one of best modern Batman stories with. The 2003 storyline introduced the titular villain, who would throw the Dark Knight's personal and vigilante life into chaos. Fans have long hoped for an adaptation, and now that wait has finally come to an end with the first trailer forFirst announced at last year's Comic-Con,recreates the acclaimed comic book series that pits Batman against villain, Hush. Operating from the shadows, Hush manipulates his way into Batman's life, turning friend into foe and digging up long-buried secrets. This was the comic that began the eventual return of a long-gone Batman ally, now one of his deadliest enemies.The voice cast includes Jason O’Mara as Batman, Jennifer Morrison as Selina Kyle, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane, Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor, Sean Maher as Nightwing, Bruce Thomas as Jim Gordon, Jason Spisak as the Joker, Maury Sterling as Thomas Elliot, Stuart Allan as Damian Wayne, and James Garrett as Alfred.will hit digital and Bluray this summer.