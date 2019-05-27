5/27/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Writers On The Captain America/Sharon Carter Relationship That Wasn't
Considering the gigantic universe-shattering ramifications in Avengers: Endgame, that it managed to end on such a perfectly sentimental note, Captain America finally having his dance with long-lost love Peggy Carter, is rather incredible. There was no better way to wrap up a decades' worth of stories than taking us back to a relationship that has gone through its share of bittersweet moments ever since Captain America: The First Avenger.
But there was almost another Carter that Cap briefly hooked up with, and according to screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, he nearly ended up with her. At least for a while. That would be Peggy's great-niece Sharon Carter aka Agent 13, played by Emily VanCamp. She and Cap shared a kiss during the tumultuous events of Captain America: Civil War, but that's as far as it went. Practically every character in the MCU showed up in Endgame, even that damn kid from Iron Man 3, but you didn't see or hear a thing about Sharon.
“We had a first draft where Steve was living with Sharon Carter and it wasn’t going very well,” said McFeely in an interview with Yahoo!
So this would've been just after Thanos' snap when Cap and the others are coping with the loss of life and their failure to prevent it. That's a lot of guilt to carry and makes sense Cap would have trouble moving on with any kind of romantic relationship.
As we saw, Cap really couldn't move on and it wasn't long before he and the Avengers were flying off to space to stop Thanos once again. Because of that, there was a need to limit any subplots not immediately impacting the core story...
“Anything that was not about the stones, Thanos, ‘We’re in trouble’ (or) this propulsive narrative got jettisoned,” McFeely said.
Markus added, “If it was a relationship scene, it would have to be a relationship scene about how depressed they are because of Thanos. Everything is under that heading.”
I don't know how many fans of Sharon Carter there are, probably not a ton, but we haven't seen the last of her as she's slated to appear in Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I'm just going to put it out there, but in some alternate universe's it's Sharon who takes up the mantle of Captain America, so we're talking about a series with three characters who could make a claim for it. And I still think we're going to see the introduction of Young Avengers character Patriot.
Maybe a big battle royale over the shield?