5/01/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Director Explain Its Impact On 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
I have been very hesitant to post the myriad of explanations from the writers and directors of Avengers: Endgame as they try to clear up plotholes and other shit that doesn't make sense. To me, if it isn't on the screen it means nothing, and trying to explain it only proves you weren't very good at your job. So if you want that stuff, there are other sites where you can find that stuff. But here, as the Russos are directly referring to Endgame's impact on this summer's 'A, I'll make an exception.
And it should go without saying, but there are some SPOILERS coming up.
The end of Endgame saw Peter Parker and everyone snapped away by Thanos brought back to life and into the present, which is five years later. Last we see of him he's walking back into school and greeted by his pal, Ned, who appears unchanged. Basically, Parker and everyone else returned lives in a world where some of the people they knew are five years older, while others are the same.
Speaking with EW, co-director Joe Russo was asked how the conclusion of Endgame would impact Far From Home, and here's what he had to say. It ain't much.
“So… Ned disappeared as well. That’s the two of them seeing each other for the first time after having disappeared.”
“There could be kids who are now much older than them and no longer in high school. But Ned and he both disappeared and are returning in that moment.”
We know from trailers that much of the Spider-Man: Homecoming cast are returning so if all of their characters were snapped that's pretty damned convenient. Hopefully there's a better explanation coming.
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 7th.