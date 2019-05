'Avengers: Endgame' Director Explain Its Impact On 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

I have been very hesitant to post the myriad of explanations from the writers and directors ofas they try to clear up plotholes and other shit that doesn't make sense. To me, if it isn't on the screen it means nothing, and trying to explain it only proves you weren't very good at your job. So if you want that stuff, there are other sites where you can find that stuff. But here, as the Russos are directly referring to Endgame's impact on this summer's, I'll make an exception.And it should go without saying, but there are some SPOILERS coming up.The end ofsaw Peter Parker and everyone snapped away by Thanos brought back to life and into the present, which is five years later. Last we see of him he's walking back into school and greeted by his pal, Ned, who appears unchanged. Basically, Parker and everyone else returned lives in a world where some of the people they knew are five years older, while others are the same.Speaking with EW , co-director Joe Russo was asked how the conclusion ofwould impact, and here's what he had to say. It ain't much.We know from trailers that much of thecast are returning so if all of their characters were snapped that's pretty damned convenient. Hopefully there's a better explanation coming.opens July 7th.