Another 'Star Wars' Live-Action Series Planned For Disney+

When Disney+ launches this November, right off the breakaway it's the most impressive streaming lineup anywhere. There's simply no matching the content Disney has at their disposal with Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more it's ridiculous. Disney CEO Bob Iger has good reason to crow about it, and to tease projects he knows nobody else can touch. For example, there may be another live-actionseries on the way.In a recent conference call, Iger revealed plans for one more live-actionseries for Disney+, which would be in addition to the already confirmedand. Of course, there are no plot details available yet, talent, or creators, but hopefully we'll get that information in the coming days.Could this perhaps be th e Obi-Wan Kenobi series rumored for Disney+ earlier this year? Or something else that takes place in the post-Skywalker timeframe?