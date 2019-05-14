Another 'Star Wars' Live-Action Series Planned For Disney+

When Disney+ launches this November, right off the breakaway it's the most impressive streaming lineup anywhere. There's simply no matching the content Disney has at their disposal with Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and so much more it's ridiculous. Disney CEO Bob Iger has good reason to crow about it, and to tease projects he knows nobody else can touch. For example, there may be another live-action Star Wars series on the way.
In a recent conference call, Iger revealed plans for one more live-action Star Wars series for Disney+, which would be in addition to the already confirmed The Mandalorian and Cassian Andor. Of course, there are no plot details available yet, talent, or creators, but hopefully we'll get that information in the coming days.
Could this perhaps be the Obi-Wan Kenobi series rumored for Disney+ earlier this year? Or something else that takes place in the post-Skywalker timeframe?
