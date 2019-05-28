'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer: The Demonic Doll Is Back, And She's Brought Friends





Annabelle Comes Home could be considered the first official crossover, as Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's Ed and Lorraine Warren make an appearance. They aren't the focus, however. Instead, the attention goes to their young daughter Judy, played by Captain Marvel and Gifted's McKenna Grace, whose babysitter stupidly unleashes the demonic doll. Annabelle proceeds to animate other possessed items, setting up the possibility of further movies down the road.





Making his directorial debut is Gary Dauberman, who wrote the previous Annabelle movies along with Stephen King's It, and fellowing Conjuring flick The Nun.





Also starring Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife, Annabelle Comes Home opens June 26th.





A horror-themed cinematic universe? It seemed unlikely until James Wan'smovies introduced an entire roomful of haunted artifacts, including the creepy Annabelle doll. Thespinoffs have been nearly as successful, and already they are up to their third movie with. And just asled to the launch of multiple new franchises, this film seems like it's looking to do the same thing.