'Angel Has Fallen' Trailer: Gerard Butler's Action Franchise Won't Stay Down

Say what you will about Gerard Butler'sfranchise, because that's what it is now, a franchise, but these movies make money. Between the original in 2013 and 2016's sequelthey've combined for over $370M, don't cost a ton of money, and have a cool title ready-made for sequels. You can do these things anywhere.!!! Well, the third effort takes a slightly different route with, which finds Butler's character engaging in more mind-numbing action, not in service to the USA, but to clear his own name.once again follows Secret Service agent Mike Banning, who is framed for an assassination attempt on the President. To prove his innocence, he'll have to get past the FBI in hopes of finding those truly responsible. Other than Butler, the only returning actor is Morgan Freeman as Alan Trumbull, who is moved up the ranks to become President. Jada Pinkett-Smith joins the cast as an FBI agent tracking Banning, Piper Perabo has replaced Radha Mitchell as Banning's wife. Other impressive additions include Nick Nolte, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, and Danny Huston.Taking over behind the camera is Ric Roman Waugh, who has done some impressive work in the past on films such asand. It's easy to make fun of these movies but they've generally been decent, turn-your-brain-off action flicks and Waugh should at least be able to hit that standard if not surpass it.opens August 23rd.