5/08/2019

Ana Lily Amirpour To Direct A Female-led 'Cliffhanger' Remake, Jason Momoa To Cameo

By View Comments

While it may not be Rocky or Rambo, 1993's Cliffhanger ranks right up there as one of Sylvester Stallone's most successful films, and I think one of his best. The mountain-climbing heist flick saw Stallone at top physical condition and at the height of his box office powers, raking in $255M which was a mint back then. A sequel was bandied about soon after, but never happened, and years later Fast & Furious producer Neal Moritz set out on total reboot. It may have taken a while, but Moritz is finally making it happen, with a surprising twist.

Deadline reports Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch) is attached to a female-centered Cliffhanger remake, which Moritz would produce.  The search is on for an actress who can take the lead role once occupied by Stallone. As if that wasn't enough, Amirpour's The Bad Batch star Jason Momoa is being sought for a cameo. I hope it's as a villain and not the Janine Turner role, just sayin'. 

Cliffhanger starred Stallone as an expert mountain climber who gets swept up in a plot to rob the U.S. Treasury. It's a dumb movie, but a lot of fun like many of Stallone's movies were back then. Stallone co-wrote the script but he will have nothing to do with this new version, which will be written by Creed II's Sascha Penn. 

Ideas? Who would you want to see leading a Cliffhanger remake? 

 