Ana Lily Amirpour To Direct A Female-led 'Cliffhanger' Remake, Jason Momoa To Cameo









A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, The Bad Batch) is attached to a female-centered Cliffhanger remake, which Moritz would produce. The search is on for an actress who can take the lead role once occupied by Stallone. As if that wasn't enough, Amirpour's The Bad Batch star Jason Momoa is being sought for a cameo. I hope it's as a villain and not the Janine Turner role, just sayin'. Deadline reports Ana Lily Amirpour () is attached to a female-centered Cliffhanger remake, which Moritz would produce. The search is on for an actress who can take the lead role once occupied by Stallone. As if that wasn't enough, Amirpour's star Jason Momoa is being sought for a cameo. I hope it's as a villain and not the Janine Turner role, just sayin'.





Cliffhanger starred Stallone as an expert mountain climber who gets swept up in a plot to rob the U.S. Treasury. It's a dumb movie, but a lot of fun like many of Stallone's movies were back then. Stallone co-wrote the script but he will have nothing to do with this new version, which will be written by Creed II's Sascha Penn.





Ideas? Who would you want to see leading a Cliffhanger remake?