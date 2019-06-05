'American Woman' Trailer: Sienna Miller Is A Mother Who Won't Give Up On Her Missing Daughter

Nine years ago Jake Scott, son of Ridley and nephew of Tony, directed his breakout film, which starred Kristen Stewart in one of her most acclaimed dramatic performances. Scott has mostly worked in the field of music videos ever since, but now he's back with, and once again he's exploring how tragedy can break a family down to the bone.Sienna Miller earned strong buzz at TIFF for her performance as Deb, a mother who goes to desperate lengths to find her missing teenage daughter. Covering more than a decade, it shows the toll her disappearance has taken on Deb who is left to care for her grandson alone.Surrounding Miller in the cast are Christina Hendricks, Sky Ferreira, Will Sasso, Amy Madigan, Aaron Paul, Pat Healy, Ken Marino, and Macon Blair. In other words, this a pretty good group from top to bottom.opens on June 14th.