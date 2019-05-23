5/23/2019
'Abominable' Trailer: A Friendly Yeti Goes On An Epic Journey
Following on the heels of Smallfoot and Missing Link, there's more animated Yeti action on the way. Dreamworks Animation's Abominable finds yet another of the mythical creatures joining with a human companion to find his homeland. The film features the voices of Chloe Bennet, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, and more.
Here's the synopsis: When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.
Jill Culton, a Pixar veteran known for her work on Toy Story 2 and for directing Open Season, wrote the script and will be at the helm. Abominable hits theaters on September 27th.