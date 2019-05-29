'47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Trailer Gives Unleashes Hungry Sharks On An Underwater City

Other than, andI suppose, there aren't a lot of successful long-running shark franchises out there. In just the last couple of years we've seen the tide turning on that, with hit films, and the low-budget thrillerThe latter, a $5M project that grossed $61M overall, has already dived in for a sequel,which introduces an all-new cast of shark bait.Back behind the camera is Johannes Roberts, and he's joined by new additions to the franchise John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Sistine Stallone (Sly Stallone's daughter), Brianne Tju, and Corinne Foxx (Jamie Foxx's daughter). The action has moved to Brazil where four divers in an underwater ruin become the target of a hungry species of shark. The title is appropriate as there's more open space for the divers, and the sharks, to operate in.opens June 28th.