'Wine Country' Trailer: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, And Tina Fey Drink To Friendship

There are a lot of funny women in Netflix's, assembled together by Amy Poehler who is herself a very funny lady. She may be even funnier when she's drunk and hanging out with a bunch of her SNL castmates. At least it certainly looks that way in the movie's first trailer, so pour yourself some rosé and enjoy.Poehler makes her directorial debut with Wine Country, and naturally she's brought along her friends for the ride. Her partner-in-crime Tina Fey is there, of course, along with Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, co-writer Emily Spivey, Cherry Jones, and Maya Erskine. Jason Schwartzman is here, too.Does there even need to be a plot or can they just slide a bottle of pinot and cut loose? The story follows a group of friends who plan a Napa Valley getaway where all kinds of hilarity ensues. Here's the actual synopsis:hits Netflix on May 10th but will get an exclusive theatrical run on May 8th.