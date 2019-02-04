'Wild Rose' Trailer: A Scottish Singer Has Dreams Of Becoming A Country Music Superstar

A new star is born in the upcoming music drama, but I'm not talking about the film's central character. It would be Jessie Buckley, whose star is indeed on the rise after her roles in, the FX serieswith Tom Hardy, HBO's, and replacing Brie Larson in Charlie Kaufman'sIn, Buckley plays Rose-Lynn, a Scottish woman with dreams of leaving her troubled life behind and becoming the next great Nashville country singer. She's met by naysayers at every turn, and her circumstances as an ex-felon and single mother aren't making things any easier. Buckley is joined in the cast by Julie Walters and Sophie Okenedo with Tom Harper () directing.hits theaters on June 14th.