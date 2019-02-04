'Wild Rose' Trailer: A Scottish Singer Has Dreams Of Becoming A Country Music Superstar

A new star is born in the upcoming music drama Wild Rose, but I'm not talking about the film's central character. It would be Jessie Buckley, whose star is indeed on the rise after her roles in Beast, the FX series Taboo with Tom Hardy, HBO's Chernobyl, and replacing Brie Larson in Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things.
In Wild Rose, Buckley plays Rose-Lynn, a Scottish woman with dreams of leaving her troubled life behind and becoming the next great Nashville country singer. She's met by naysayers at every turn, and her circumstances as an ex-felon and single mother aren't making things any easier. Buckley is joined in the cast by Julie Walters and Sophie Okenedo with Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders) directing.
Wild Rose hits theaters on June 14th.