'When They See Us' Trailer: Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five Series Looks Like A Powerhouse

It's amazing that in 2019 we have someone in the White House who continued to assert the Central Park Five are guilty, despite DNA evidence proving their innocence. That fact undoubtedly galls director Ava DuVernay, who gets her chance to stick it to the prez with her upcoming Netflix event series,, which seeks to humanize the men who are sometimes forgotten beneath the infamous monicker they were saddled with by the press.tells the story of the five Harlem teens- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise, who were wrongly accused of the rape of a white jogger in 1989 and spent years in prison, railroaded by an unfair justice system. DuVernay will attempt to chart all 25 years of their journey, ending in 2014 with a settlement from the city of New York.The cast DuVernay has put together is incredible and includes Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Asante Blackk, Chris Chalk, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Freddy Miyares, and Marquis Rodriguez.hits Netflix on May 31st.