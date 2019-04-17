4/17/2019
'We Have Always Lived In The Castle' Trailer: Sebastian Stan And Alexandra Daddario Lead A Creepy Gothic Mystery
Author Shirley Jackson is best known for her horror novel The Haunting of Hill House, which just had a very popular Netflix adaptation last year, with a second season to come. That has brought Jackson's name back into the spotlight, and a long-in-the-works adaptation of another of her novels, We Have Always Lived In The Castle, to the big screen with quite the impressive cast.
Starring Alexandra Daddario, Taissa Farmiga, Crispin Glover, and Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan, the film centers on a creepy family who live on the outskirts of town in a huge estate. When some of their number die under mysterious circumstances, it brings more scrutiny upon the family, made worse by the arrival of a charming long-lost cousin.
Behind the camera is Stacie Passon, who made a splash in 2013 with her directorial debut, Concussion. Since then she's mostly worked in TV on episodes of Billions, The Punisher, and Transparent. She's a talented filmmaker and should be a good fit for capturing Jackson's voice.
Here's the synopsis: Merricat Blackwood lives on the family estate with her older sister Constance and their aging Uncle Julian. They are the last remaining members of the Blackwood family after a fatal dose of arsenic found its way into the sugar bowl one night. Sealed off from the curiosity and hostility of the villagers, their quiet isolation is disturbed by the arrival of their charming cousin Charles, putting Merricat on high alert.
We Have Always Lived In The Castle will be released on May 17th.