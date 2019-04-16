'The Rise Of Skywalker' Will Reveal "More To The Story" On Rey's Parents

Ever since Rey was introduced inthere has been speculation as to who her parents are. We're so used to every character in Star Wars having some kind of famous blood relation that everyone just assumed she's a secret Skywalker. When Rian Johnson revealed her parents were of no real importance in, some saw it as a refreshing move while others screamed into the social media void.With JJ Abrams taking over Rey's story again with, many have expected him to sweep away many of Johnson's more polarizing revelations. In a new GMA interview, Johnson sounds like he's doing just that when it comes to Rey's true parentage...I'm one of those who fears an Abrams retcon, but I also know there are ways to respect what Johnson did while showing certain events from a different angle. Hopefully Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio are clever enough to do that.opens December 20th.