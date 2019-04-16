4/16/2019
'The Rise Of Skywalker' Will Reveal "More To The Story" On Rey's Parents
Ever since Rey was introduced in The Force Awakens there has been speculation as to who her parents are. We're so used to every character in Star Wars having some kind of famous blood relation that everyone just assumed she's a secret Skywalker. When Rian Johnson revealed her parents were of no real importance in The Last Jedi, some saw it as a refreshing move while others screamed into the social media void.
With JJ Abrams taking over Rey's story again with The Rise of Skywalker, many have expected him to sweep away many of Johnson's more polarizing revelations. In a new GMA interview, Johnson sounds like he's doing just that when it comes to Rey's true parentage...
“I will say that we knew, going into this, that this movie, it had to be a satisfying conclusion. And we were well aware that that’s one of the things that’s been out there. I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode 8 [didn’t happen]. We have honored that. But I will say that there’s more to the story than you’ve seen.”
I'm one of those who fears an Abrams retcon, but I also know there are ways to respect what Johnson did while showing certain events from a different angle. Hopefully Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio are clever enough to do that.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th.