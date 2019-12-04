4/12/2019
'The Mandalorian' Hits Disney+ On Day One, Alan Tudyk Back As K-2SO On Cassian Andor Series
See, Apple, THIS is how you get people buzzing about your new streaming service. The shockwaves are still being felt from yesterday's Disney+ reveal, with details emerging from every corner of the Mouse House's massive universe. Of course, Lucasfilm and Star Wars are a big part of that, especially with movies taking a hiatus soon, with Kathleen Kennedy saying quite a bit about The Mandalorian and the Cassian Andor series.
Kennedy confirmed The Mandalorian will be available on the first day of the Disney+ launch, along with both Star Wars trilogies, Rogue One, and The Last Jedi. You'll be able to get Solo (They aren't going to bury it! Whoooo!), The Last Jedi, and Episode 9 within the first year.
The Mandalorian centers on a lone Mandalorian gunfighter played by Pedro Pascal. The first season consists of eight episodes, which Kennedy says have already completed shooting. Jon Favreau wrote the scripts and is overseeing the whole thing, though Kennedy makes it sound like more of a partnership with The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni, who fleshed out details on the Mandalorians as nobody has before...
“Jon Favreau, the director of ‘Iron Man,’ has created the show and partnered with our very own Dave Filoni. Dave was the director of our animated series ‘Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels.’ The combined talents of Jon and Dave have given us something truly special, and I’m excited to announce that ‘The Mandalorian’ will be available at launch on Disney+.”
Speaking of The Clone Wars, Kennedy mentioned the previously-canceled series' new season which will tie-up the many loose ends left dangling. She also teased more live-action and animated shows with "many more stories to come." Could she be referring to the rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi series?
Attention turned to the untitled show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the rebel spy who played a crucial role in Rogue One. It was confirmed that Alan Tudyk would return to voice Andor's robotic pal, K-2SO. The show has Stephen Schiff (The Americans) acting as showrunner, and will be a prequel since it would be very hard to explain how any of the Rogue One characters are up and doing anything. [via io9/ThePlaylist]