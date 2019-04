'The Mandalorian' Hits Disney+ On Day One, Alan Tudyk Back As K-2SO On Cassian Andor Series

See, Apple, THIS is how you get people buzzing about your new streaming service. The shockwaves are still being felt from yesterday's Disney+ reveal, with details emerging from every corner of the Mouse House's massive universe. Of course, Lucasfilm andare a big part of that, especially with movies taking a hiatus soon , with Kathleen Kennedy saying quite a bit aboutand the Cassian Andor series.Kennedy confirmedwill be available on the first day of the Disney+ launch, along with bothtrilogies,, and. You'll be able to get(They aren't going to bury it! Whoooo!),, andwithin the first year.centers on a lone Mandalorian gunfighter played by Pedro Pascal. The first season consists of eight episodes, which Kennedy says have already completed shooting. Jon Favreau wrote the scripts and is overseeing the whole thing, though Kennedy makes it sound like more of a partnership withshowrunner Dave Filoni, who fleshed out details on the Mandalorians as nobody has before...Speaking of, Kennedy mentioned the previously-canceled series' new season which will tie-up the many loose ends left dangling. She also teased more live-action and animated shows with "many more stories to come." Could she be referring to the rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi series?Attention turned to the untitled show starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the rebel spy who played a crucial role in. It was confirmed that Alan Tudyk would return to voice Andor's robotic pal, K-2SO. The show has Stephen Schiff () acting as showrunner, and will be a prequel since it would be very hard to explain how any of thecharacters are up and doing anything. [via io9