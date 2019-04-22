'The Hustle' Trailer: Anne Hathaway And Rebel Wilson Get Dirty And Rotten

So far the biggest draw forhas been that it's a remake of the 1988 comedy, just with one of those new-fangled gender swaps that have been all the rage lately. Some dig it, some don't. Me, I'm willing to bet Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson can be a lot funnier than Steve Martin and Michael Caine were, because they don't seem to be holding anything back here.While most of the footage is familiar stuff, what stands out about this new minute-long trailer is how it leans in to the feminist angle, rather than trying to play it safe. Let's be honest, that's going to drive away a certain demographic (Probably the same ones who hated Ghostbusters and Ocean's 8 without seeing either) but may bring in a substantial female audience to more than make up for it. Hathaway has been a big box office draw in the past, while Wilson is coming off middling numbers for the underrated Isn't It Romantic, so I'll be very curious to see how this does.Here's the synopsis, although all you really need to know is that men better watch out for these two scheming con-ladies...Joining Hathaway and Wilson in the cast are Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp, Ingrid Oliver, Dean Norris, and Emma Davies, with Chris Addison () behind the camera.hits theaters on May 10th where it will face off against the Diane Keaton cheerleading comedy, which could end up splitting the same audience. Something tells me the people going to seethat weekend aren't really the target.