The Avengers Will Do Whatever It Takes In New 'Endgame' TV Spot

We're about 24 hours away from the first reviews ofas the embargo lifts pretty much right after our screenings finish. You'll have mine first thing Wednesday morning because I do actually want to take a little bit of time to think about it before writing. So the wait is almost over, folks, yet Marvel is still dropping new promos for it, like this TV spot...This one continues to reveal some of the quieter moments of reflection before the big battle, including Black Widow's acceptance of her Avengers family and what looks to be a key moment between Captain American and Iron Man. They've obviously had their share of problems with one another over the years. Play nice, boys, you may not have the other to argue with for much longer.Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.