Thanos Has Been Found In New 'Avengers: Endgame' TV Spot, Plus Two New Posters

One week. That's all. Just one week away from the release ofand even though they don't really need to, Marvel keeps releasing promos with never-before-seen footage. The latest is a TV spot in which we learn that Thanos has been using the Infinity Stones again, which gives the Avengers a chance to find and stop him.What exactly was Thanos doing? We don't know; probably fashioning himself the perfect retirement home. Regardless, Captain America has a plan to find Thanos, steal back the Infinity Stones, and restore everyone who was turned to dust.Sounds pretty simple.opens April 26th. Check out the TV spot below along with a couple of new posters which you can see above.