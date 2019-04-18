4/18/2019
Tessa Thompson Says 'Thor 4' May Have Been Pitched By Taika Waititi
As of now Marvel has yet to have one of their solo franchises go beyond three movies, but could that change after Thor: Ragnarok? The third film was easily the best for the Asgardian thunder god and we have director Taika Waititi to thank for that. There's been hope out there that he'd return to direct another Marvel movie, and according to Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie it may be on Thor 4.
Speaking with the LA Times, Thompson says she believes Waititi has made a pitch to Marvel for another Thor movie that he would direct...
"I heard that a pitch has happened for [another "Thor" film]. I don't know how real that intel is, but I hear that the pitch has happened. I think the idea is Taika would come back."
She doesn't sound completely sure about this, so we'll just have to wait and see if it pans out. Thor's fate following Endgame is as uncertain as the rest of his Avengers colleagues, but maybe that's where we'll get some answers.
Thor and Valkyrie will be seen in Avengers: Endgame which opens on April 26th. Waititi has his WWII comedy Jojo Rabbit arriving later this year. He'll also direct an episode of Disney+ series The Mandalorian.