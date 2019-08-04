'Stuber' Trailer: Dave Bautista And Kumail Nanjiani's Comedy Has WrestleMania-level Action

If you stayed up for all 18 hours of WrestleMania (give or take an hour) you might've seenstar Dave Bautista in his final WWE match, a brutal affair against Triple H. Ahhhh, two WWE stars turned actors (HHH was in Blade III, remember?) beating eachother up with sledgehammers. You might have also seen actor Kumail Nanjiani sitting in the front row cheering Bautista on. That's because they're pals after having starred in the buddy comedy, which also debuted a new trailer last night.The physically-imposing Bautista and the laid-back Nanjiani have a clash of personalities in the film, as well. Bautista plays an aggressive cop on the trailer of a killer, with Nanjiani as Stu, an Uber driver dragged into the case when all he wants is to get a 5 star rating. The film is directed by Michael Dowse and co-stars Iko Uwais ofas the movie's villain. Bautista vs. Uwais? Yes, please.hits theaters on July 12th.