'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' Trailer: Ahsoka Tano Has Unfinished Business In The Series' Return

ended too soon. Six seasons and dozens of great episodes, the Star Wars animated series came to a close with a lot of dangling plot threads, many of which centered on Ahsoka Tano, whose journey from padewan to defiant Jedi is one of the show's strongest emotional arcs. Now one year after we had that incredible Comic-Con announcement of a brand new season to tie up the many loose storylines, the trailer is here to show fans what they have to look forward to.Concluding the "unfinished business" between Ahsoka, her mentor Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, the 12-episode series will be exclusive to Disney+ streaming. Ahsoka looks to be the primary focus as the battlefield moves to the Siege of Mandalore, and ashowdown with Darth Maul. Nothing's ever really final when it comes to that guy.returns during the first year of the Disney+ launch.