4/30/2019
'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer: It's Like A Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner Movie Come To Life
We kinda knew the Sonic the Hedgehog movie would be strange, right? Fans erupted at the teaser poster with Sonic's weird legs, feet, hair, and eyes that made him look like an evil dude in a fur suit. It's just weird that of all the video game characters to get a live-action film it would be Sonic, who is probably best as an animated character. It's okay if you want to make Solid Snake from Metal Gear, he's just a dude, but did we really need to see what Sonic would look like in real life?
Well, I'm not sure seeing it now in a full trailer really helps things. Classic sound effects from the SEGA video games does help, and Sonic looks better in motion than he does when still. And I'm not sure Ben Schwartz's voice quite fits, but if there's something I really like it's the tone. With Jim Carrey seriously goofing it up as the evil Eggman aka Dr. Robotnik to the tune of Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" this thing may be bizarre in the best way possible. It looks like a Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner cartoon come to life.
Here's the synopsis: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
The film is directed by Blur Studios' Jeff Fowler with a cast that includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough, Sonic the Hedgehog races into theaters on November 8th.