'Sonic The Hedgehog' Trailer: It's Like A Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner Movie Come To Life

We kinda knew themovie would be strange, right? Fans erupted at the teaser poster with Sonic's weird legs, feet, hair, and eyes that made him look like an evil dude in a fur suit. It's just weird that of all the video game characters to get a live-action film it would be Sonic, who is probably best as an animated character. It's okay if you want to make Solid Snake from Metal Gear, he's just a dude, but did we really need to see what Sonic would look like in real life?Well, I'm not sure seeing it now in a full trailer really helps things. Classic sound effects from the SEGA video games does help, and Sonic looks better in motion than he does when still. And I'm not sure Ben Schwartz's voice quite fits, but if there's something I really like it's the tone. With Jim Carrey seriously goofing it up as the evil Eggman aka Dr. Robotnik to the tune of Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" this thing may be bizarre in the best way possible. It looks like a Wile E. Coyote/Road Runner cartoon come to life.Here's the synopsis:The film is directed by Blur Studios' Jeff Fowler with a cast that includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough,races into theaters on November 8th.