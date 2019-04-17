Showtime's 'Halo' TV Series Casts Pablo Schreiber As Master Chief









Pablo Schreiber, who can currently be seen on American Gods, has been set to play Master chief in the Halo series from Robin Hood director Otto Bathurst. Master Chief is the planet's most advanced Spartan soldier in the 26th century and humanity's best hope for survival against the alien Covenant. Whether the series shows us his face is still up in the air, but considering the loyalty of Halo's rabid fanbase I wouldn't suggest it. Didn't work for Judge Dredd, it won't work here.









A reliable character actor for years, Schreiber played Pornstache on Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and has appeared in his share of hit movies including Den of Thieves, First Man, and Skyscraper.





Also cast in the show was Australian stage actress Yerin Ha as a brand new character, “Quan Ah, a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.” This will be her first major role.

















