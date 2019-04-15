'Shadow' Trailer: Zhang Yimou Unleashes Beautiful Battle In His Stunning New Film

Far be it from me to defend(too much), but it had some gorgeous action sequences. Unsurprising given it was directed by Zhang Yimou, whose previous films, andproved him to be the wizard of beautiful battle. Now he's back with another artful action flick with, and it looks as if he's back on the right track.Going back to the wuxia style so much of his career was built on, Zhimou tells the story of a battlefield who uses a "shadow", or a body double, to attain power from his enemies. Characters from the story are based on real-life figures from the Han Dynasty period, or the "Romance of the Kingdoms" era, such as Guan Yu, Zhou Yu, and Sun Quan.As someone who grew up studying that period extensively and love every movie that utilizes its rich lore and mythology, I can't wait for this. Starring Deng Chao, un Li, Zheng Kai, Wang Qianyuan, Wang Jingchun, Hu Jun, Guan Xiaotong, and Wu Leo,opens May 10th.