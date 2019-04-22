'See You Yesterday' Trailer: Spike Lee Takes On Police Violence In New Sci-Fi Film

Police violence against black men became a big topic in movies last year (), and it's unlikely to change as awareness is raised around the issue. You would expectdirector Spike Lee to be one of those filmmakers bringing light to this subject and you'd be right, as he's using his muscle as a producer to support Netflix's See You Yesterday, which revolves around the very-real hope that we can go back in time and prevent these deaths from happening.Directed by Lee protege Stefon Bristol,follows two black teens, science prodigies both, who use their skills to develop a time machine. When a loved one is killed by police violence, they realize their new invention could be used to go back and prevent it. But this is time travel, and nothing goes quite as they expected.The cast includes Eden Duncan-Smith, Danté Crichlow, Marsha Stephanie Blake, rapper Brian “Stro” Bradley, Johnathan Nieves, Wavyy Jonez, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Ron Bobb Semple.hits Netflix on May 17th, and I hope it's one of those Netflix movies that catches on unexpectedly.