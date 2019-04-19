See Woody And Bo Peep Reunite In New 'Toy Story 4' Teaser

will bring the Pixar gang back together again after a long hiatus, but more importantly it will reunite Woody with his long-lost love, Bo Peep, who is not the damsel in distress she used to be.In the latest teaser we see more of the road trip adventures undertaken by Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the gang. We also see Bo Peep's (Annie Potts) return, sporting a new look and attitude. We also get another look at new characters Bunny and Ducky, carnival toys voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key. The biggest threat they face may come from a shockingly real-looking cat who has a habit of destroying toys just like them.hits theaters on June 21st.