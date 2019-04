R.L. Stine's 'Fear Street' Casts 'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink

R.L. Stine is best known for hisseries of novels, but he's been scaring kids of all ages in a variety of books. Stine'sbooks were geared more towards teenagers, and nowadays that means thecrowd, which may explain the latest addition to the film adaptation.star Sadie Sink has joined, designed as a trilogy of movies all directed by Liegh Janiak. Alex Ross Perry () was going to helm the middle chapter but dropped out with Janiak taking over all three parts. Sink immediately becomes the biggest name in a cast that includes Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford. Details on her role are unclear but she's expected to appear in the second installment.takes place in the fictional city of Shadyside, where teenagers face paranormal events and solve murder mysteries. Stine published the first book in 1989 and it led to multiple spinoffs, each much darker and bloodier than you would get out of astory.The plan is to shoot all three movies back-to-back and release them each month beginning in June 2020. [ Deadline