RIP: 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton Dead At 51

In tragic news today, director John Singleton has died at the young age of 51. About two weeks ago he suffered a major stroke and had fallen into a coma. Earlier today it was reported he would be taken off of life support.Singleton will always be recognized for his breakout feature debut, 1991's, which changed the way we look at urban dramas in this country and inspired a number of copycat films. Singleton became the youngest and first African-American filmmaker to earn Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.From there, Singleton would go on to direct influential dramas such as, and, while also making the move to blockbusters. He directed the secondfilm,, as well as. In recent years he'd slowed down considerably but still made the move to TV directing episodes of, and creating the seriesWe send our condolences to Singleton's friends and family in this time of mourning.Here is the Singleton family's statement via Deadline