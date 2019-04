Review: ‘The Curse Of La Llorona,’ A Wasted Opportunity To Strengthen The Conjuring Universe

This week we get treated to the sixth installment in the Conjuring universe with. Yes, this may come as a shock to many of you, butis (LOOSELY) connected to the other Conjuring films. The film is based off the urban legend of La Llorona, a woman who was driven mad by her husband’s infidelity and drowned her two sons in a river during a fit of insanity. Realizing what she had done, she kills herself and her soul roams the Earth trying to find two children to replace the ones she had lost. In this telling of the tale, we see Anna Tate-Garcia (Linda Cardellini) as a widower whose husband was a police officer that was killed in the line of duty. Anna is a mother of two and is trying to balance the grief from her husband’s death with being a single parent and a social worker.

is just another run of the mill horror movie. The one thing that sets it apart is some cool cinematography and camera angles from director Michael Chaves. That aside, it is essentially just 90ish minutes of jump scares. Water plays a prominent role throughout the film – La Llorona drowning her children and herself in a river, the pronounced drip of water when she approaches, and many scenes that take place while it’s raining, in a pool, or during bath time. Water has been used symbolically throughout literature and film, andis another example of this. While water may be essential for life, the water that La Llorona occupies and surrounds herself with is a reminder of death. The film seems like an afterthought, something that a studio just wanted to throw out there and tell everyone was connected to the Conjuring universe to make some quick dough. Other than a small role by Father Perez and a flashback showing Annabelle, this film has no solid ties to the rest of the Conjuring universe. After four strong films to build the universe, the last two -and- have fallen well short of expectations. Hopefully this summer’srights the ship. La Llorona is an actual urban legend that children are told to keep them behaving well, the story is chilling and had a lot of potential as a Hollywood Horror, unfortunatelydidn’t live up to its source material and is an easily forgettable “chapter” in the Conjuring Universe.