4/13/2019
Podcast: Hellboy! And Oh Yeah, That STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Trailer!
The big red demon is back with HELLBOY, a gory, apocalyptic reboot starring STRANGER THINGS' David Harbour, Ian McShane, and Milla Jojovich! Is Neil Marshall's R-rated take on the popular comic book character enough to win over fans still pissed over Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman's departure?
Plus, we kinda gotta talk about that STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER trailer, don't we? We'll look at the good, the bad, the light, and the dark side to JJ Abrams' end of the Skywalker Saga. Joining us will be AwardCircuit.com's Karen Peterson who has some thoughts about what this latest film could mean to fans.
And be sure to follow my podcast Cinema Royale here on Blogtalkradio as part of Critical: The Movie Critics Network!