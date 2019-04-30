4/30/2019
Phil Lord And Chris Miller Will Be Doing More Marvel Projects For Sony TV
New stuff from the duo of Phil Lord and Chris Miller? Always a good thing. They've managed to spin gold with everything they've done, even managing to come out on the positive end of the whole Solo debacle. Just a few months ago they reached a new pinnacle with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won an Academy Award. That kind of success is rare, and Sony Pictures is looking to keep the duo around making Spidey projects for them over the long haul.
Lord and Miller have reportedly left their TV production deal with 20th Century Fox and signed a nine-figure deal with Sony to develop live-action and animated projects, including comedies and dramas. Some of these will be part of a "suite" of Marvel shows currently under the Sony banner, which one has to expect will include Into the Spider-Verse spinoffs. We've heard previously of plans to do more with some of the other characters, including Spider-Ham and Spider-Gwen, and what better way to do that than with the duo who were so instrumental to that film?
So basically what this means is Lord and Miller, who created Fox series The Last Man On Earth, will be doing even more stuff on TV than they already do. And if it means we'll be getting a regular dose of Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir we'll be luckier for it.