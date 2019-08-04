'Parasite' Trailer: Check Out The First Footage From Bong Joon-ho's Latest

It's always exciting when South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has a new movie coming out, because we never have any idea what he's doing. He's made monster movies such as, domestic mysteries such as, post-apocalyptic thrillers such as, and environmental adventure movies such as. Basically, predicting what he'll do next is a fool's errand, and that goes double for his upcoming movie,, which has been shrouded in mystery and remains so even with this new trailer.There are so few details that we basically have to rely on a very vague synopsis about a family with "unique characteristics", and a Wikipedia entry that says it follows an "unemployed family as they take a peculiar interest in the Park family, which leads them to get entangled in an unexpected incident."This is Bong Joon-ho so we can expect something really terrible, probably violent, to happen to one or both of these families. The film reunites the director with actors Song Kang-ho and Choi Woo-shik who he worked with previously, along with Lee Sun-kyun and Jang Hye-jin.The trailer is in Korean so this is only valuable for getting a feel for what the director is going for. Hopefully we'll get a U.S. release date, and thus a domestic trailer, shortly after it opens in South Korea next month.