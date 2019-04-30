4/30/2019
'Ophelia' Trailer: Daisy Ridley Trades In Her Lightsaber For Some Shakespeare
Oh yeah...Ophelia. The thing that I remember most about the Daisy Ridley-led reimagining of Shakespeare's Hamlet is that it was the last film I saw at Sundance last year. And it was really bad, which may explain why it's only coming out now and with very little buzz despite featuring the Star Wars actress in the title role.
As previously mentioned, Ophelia isn't your typical Hamlet adaptation. Ridley stars as the woman who is Prince Hamlet's love interest, but kinda gets short shrift in the original play. Here she's portrayed as a rebellious young woman and lady-in-waiting to the Queen, who captures the heart of young Prince Hamlet but must navigate political intrigue when the King is murdered.
There's talent everywhere beginning with director Claire McCarthy and including Ridley's co-stars Naomi Watts, Clive Owen, Tom Felton, and George MacKay.
Ophelia hits theaters on June 28th and VOD on July 7th.