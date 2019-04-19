Only Actor To Read 'Avengers: Endgame' Script Says Last 8 Minutes May Be Marvel's Best

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of what has been a decade-long story carefully plotted (with a few hiccups) by Marvel across 22 movies. When it ends the MCU as we know it will be vastly different, and there may be no more closely guarded secret than the movie's big finale. In fact, the film is so secret that only one actor has read the screenplay in full. Just so happens to be the highest-paid dude on set: Robert Downey Jr. Maybe it's in his contract?
According to directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Downey is "probably the only one to actually read the entire script." If you've seen Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo try to keep a secret during interviews you'll understand why...
"Part of our motivation to do that is it just takes a lot of pressure off of people. It is hard to constantly censor yourself about what you’re saying, how you talk. These movies are your whole life, it’s everything you’re doing all day long. The inclination is to talk about it. So we take a lot of pressure off of people by just saying, OK, the less you know the less you have to mind yourself."
So far it's worked out extremely well because we don't know shit. As evidence of how well Downey could be trusted, he revealed to The Upcoming a whole lot of nothing, but did say the final 8 minutes are incredible...
"The last eight minutes of [Avengers: Endgame] are maybe the best eight minutes in the entire history of the whole run of them, in a way, because everyone’s involved."
They're also expected to be Tony Stark's final 8 minutes in the MCU. I wonder if he just confirmed Stark lives up to the very end? Hmmmm...
Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.