New 'Detective Pikachu' Trailer Celebrates The Weird And Wondrous World Of Pokemon

The trailers forhave been so bizarre it's hard not to love them. It's easily one of the films I'm most excited about and I couldn't give a damn less about a Pokemon. But this new trailer is even better, set against the sounds of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" as a beautiful celebration of Earth Day.Yes, today is indeed Earth Day (shouldn't everyday be Earth Day??) and Detective Pikachu is exploring the weird, wonderful, and hypnotic beauty of a world populated by Pokemon. So the footage begins with the little pocket monsters frolicking through a lush forest, while others emerge from river beds and the soil to surround Tim (Justice Smith) as he carries what looks to be a hurt Pikachu. The story follows the duo as they try to find Tim's missing father, become friends along the way, of course.Still, it's hard not to find it funny anytime Pikachu speaks and he sounds likeRyan Reynolds , making those heart-to-heart moments a little tough to take seriously.opens May 10th.