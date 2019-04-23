New 'Avengers: Endgame' Poster Teases Cosmic Showdown, Watch The Cast Perform "We Didn't Start The Fire"

Last night Hollywood was the scene for the world premiere of, and if you've been on social media you've undoubtedly seen some of the glowing reactions. The review embargo lifts later on this evening (My review tomorrow morning!), which is when we'll find out if it reaches the extraordinary heights we all have for it. Sure sounds like it does. Try as I might to avoid what others thought, it was unavoidable. *grumble*Marvel isn't waiting around, though. They've still got more teases to unveil, like this gorgeous new poster from illustrator Chris Malbon. Looking like it was ripped straight from a comics page, the image shows the original six Avengers, plus their new companions, in a cosmic showdown with Thanos. More posters like this, please.Meanwhile, the Avengers cast stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed a superhero rendition of "We Didn't Start the Fire." It's not quite as much fun as last year when they did The Brady Bunch theme, but they can't all be Infinity gems.Early estimates have Endgame opening with anywhere from $800M-$1B this weekend, which is just ridiculous, but not out of the realm of possibility. I've never seen anticipation for a movie like this and we may not see it again for another 10 years and 22 Marvel movies.opens April 26th.