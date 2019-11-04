4/11/2019
National Pet Day Means A New Trailer For 'The Secret Life Of Pets 2'
Illumination already has two multi-billion dollar animated franchises with Despicable Me and its spinoff, Minions, and that doesn't even count how much these will make in merchandising forever. After the $875M haul for The Secret Life of Pets they may have a third franchise that we'll be talking about for years, because if there's anything people love it's talking household pets.
A new trailer has been released for The Secret Life of Pets 2 in celebration of National Pet Day, a day in which all of your Facebook feed is filled with animal photos from the most annoying of your friends. Why haven't you blocked them yet? The sequel brings back most of the voice cast including Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, and Lake Bell, along with Patton Oswalt who replaces Louis C.K. Count Harrison Ford and Tiffany Haddish as in for this one, too. Here's the synopsis:
Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) is coping with some major life changes. His owner (Ellie Kemper) is now married and has a toddler, Liam. Max is so worried about protecting the boy that he develops a nervous tic. On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes, and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max’s anxiety. Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom.
Meanwhile, while her owner is away, plucky Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) tries to rescue Max’s favorite toy from a cat-packed apartment with a little help from her feline friend, Chloe (Lake Bell), who has discovered the joys of catnip.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens June 7th.