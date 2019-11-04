National Pet Day Means A New Trailer For 'The Secret Life Of Pets 2'

Illumination already has two multi-billion dollar animated franchises withand its spinoff,, and that doesn't even count how much these will make in merchandising forever. After the $875M haul forthey may have a third franchise that we'll be talking about for years, because if there's anything people love it's talking household pets.A new trailer has been released forin celebration of National Pet Day, a day in which all of your Facebook feed is filled with animal photos from the most annoying of your friends. Why haven't you blocked them yet? The sequel brings back most of the voice cast including Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, and Lake Bell, along with Patton Oswalt who replaces Louis C.K. Count Harrison Ford and Tiffany Haddish as in for this one, too. Here's the synopsis:opens June 7th.